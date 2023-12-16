New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday wrote to all the MPs over the December 13 Parliament security breach reiterating that a high-level committee has been formed to probe the incident.

"...A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident...I have also constituted a High Powered Committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur..." the letter reads.