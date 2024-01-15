LOK SABHA POLLS MAYAWATI SAYS NO TO INDIA BSP TO GO SOLO

Lucknow: In a blow to the INDIA conglomerate, BSP supremo Mayawati announced on Monday that her party would go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and not be part of any alliance. However, she hasn't ruled out the possibility of post-poll collaborations.

Mayawati added that the decision to go solo, would yield better results for the party. Speaking to reporters at the state party office on her 68th birthday, she also rubbished canards spread by a section of the media around her retirement plans.

The BSP had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. But the drubbing by voters broke the political marriage with both Mayawati and SP's Akhilesh Yadav frequently taking swipes at each other on various platforms.

Mayawati added that she had been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple but is yet to take a call on attending it. She welcomed the construction of the temple and said that the BSP would also be happy at the construction of the mosque because the party abhorred fissures on religious lines.