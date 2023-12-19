New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has passed the Central GST (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, to raise age limit of President, members of appellate tribunals.

Piloting the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said taxpayers who are litigating against GST demands in various high courts or the Supreme Court will have the liberty to withdraw their cases and approach GSTAT once the benches start functioning.

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha by a voice vote. The bill seeks to cap the age for president and members of GST appellate tribunals (GSTAT) at 70 years and 67 years, respectively, higher than 67 years and 65 years specified earlier.

An advocate with 10 years of 'substantial experience' in litigation in matters relating to indirect taxes in the Appellate Tribunal, would be eligible to be appointed as a judicial member of GSTAT. As per the amendment, the president and judicial and technical members of GSTAT shall hold office for four years, or until he attains the age of 70 years and 67 years, respectively, whichever is earlier.