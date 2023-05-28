Hyderabad/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the new Parliament House on Sunday. He also installed a 'Sengol' which was once gifted to the first PM of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. The ceremony to inaugurate the new Parliament building began with an early morning havan. It was followed by multi-faith prayers followed after the formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event witnessed the participation of 25 political parties, and dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers.

Here are the key happenings that took place throughout the ceremony:

1.15 pm

PM Modi said the new Parliament was needed since the number of MPs will go up in time. "We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said. 12.54 pm

PM Modi addresses the guests attending the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He hails the effort and the significance it will have on the nation and its progress. 12.52 pm

PM Modi unveils a commemorative stamp in celebration of the inauguration of new Parliament building. He also released an Rs. 75 coin specially minted for the occasion before he addressed the gathering in the new Lok Sabha premises. 12.35 pm

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out a message from President Draupadi Murmu in the new Parliament building for the guests attending the session held inside the Parliament House. 12.03 pm

PM Modi arrives in the new Parliament building for the second event of the inauguration. Two movies will be played for the guests before the addresses of the President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar are read out. 11.30 am

Guests start arriving in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by PM Modi few hours ago. The second part of the inauguration ceremony will begin shortly. 8.30 am

Multi-faith prayers which marked the inauguration ceremony concludes in the 'puja pandal'. Modi leaves the venue along with Om Birla. With his cabinet colleagues tailing him, Modi walked into the Old Parliament building. 8.02 am

Multi-faith prayers underway at the new Parliament complex. After installing the Sengol inside the Lok Sabha chambers, PM Modi and Speaker Om Birla returned to the Puja Pandal where Sarva Dharma Prarthan (Mult-faith prayers) are held. Religious leaders from 12 faiths conduct the prayers according their each faith. 8 am

PM Modi marked the inauguration of the new Parliament building by unveiling the plaques in the premises. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. He also posed for pictures afterwards. In all, three plaques in languages including Hindi and English were unveiled during the ceremony. He also felicitated the workers involved in the construction of the new Parliament building. 7.52 am

PM Modi installed the 'Sengol' near Speaker's chair inside Lok Sabha chamber. Modi who climbed to the dais ushered Speaker Om Birla to join him in the installation. Amid Saivite chants by Adheenams, Modi installed it in a glass cabinet. After installing the Sengol, Modi lit a lamp set there. Om Birla followed. Modi took out another procession to receive blessings from the Saivite mutt Adheenams attending the ceremony. 7.45 am

PM Modi was handed over the 'Sengol' by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam. Carrying the sceptre, the PM sought blessings from the Adheenams from various Saivite mutts from Tamil Nadu and took it out on a procession. 7.35 am

PM Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are participating in the havan which is underway at the new Parliament complex. The Sengol which will be installed near the Speaker's chair is also being blessed by the Adheenams of different Saivite mutts from Tamil Nadu. 7.15 am

PM Modi arrives at the new Parliament building complex. He was received by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Puja Pandal where the havan will be held. 6.43 am

Adheenams of Saivite mutts from across Tamil Nadu start arriving at the new Parliament building. Today is a very important day for India as PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building. The 'Sengol' will be installed near the Speaker's chair, said the 18th pontiff of Vellakuruchi Adheenam. 6.30 am

Security tightened at heightened at Jantar Mantar ahead of protesting wrestlers' march towards the new Parliament House. They have decided to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament. According to the traffic advisory, only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area. 6.15 am

As the new Parliament building is set for inauguration, the Delhi Police is on high alert and barricades up roads leading to new Parliament building. About 20 companies including more than 10 women companies were deployed in the New Delhi Police district and stringent security measures are in place.

Here is what you need to know about the new Parliament building: