New Delhi Following the showdown between Delhi s Kejriwal government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over providing power subsidies on Friday the latter approved the files extending benefits to 46 lakh consumers in the national capital Earlier in the day Delhi s Power Minister Atishi had accused the LG of not signing on the subsidy files pending before him Now giving a rebuttal to Delhi power minister Atishi s accusations the Lieutenant Governor s office warned the Delhi government to stop resorting to dramatics The LG office also warned Delhi s AAP government to stop misleading peopleThe Lt Governor s Office further stated that the Delhi Power Minister is being advised not to indulge in baseless and false politicking against the LG The LG said that the Arvind Kejriwalled APP government had put on hold the decision regarding electricity subsidy till April 4 Whereas the deadline for the same was April 15 Why was the file sent to the LG s office only on April 11 What was the need for drama by writing a letter on April 13 as well as holding a press conference on Friday the LG asked Also read Delhi LG declares govt holiday on April 14 birth anniversary of Dr BR AmbedkarBesides the LG in his note has underlined that the audit by the CAG Comptroller and Auditor General impaneled auditors cannot and should not be considered as a substitute for a CAG audit Repeating his consent and commitment to power subsidy for the poor Saxena has iterated that such subsidies are public funds collected as revenue from the people of Delhi and it is the prime responsibility of the government to ensure that benefits reach the targeted population rather than getting pilfered for the gain of vested interests