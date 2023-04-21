Poonch Jammu and Kashmir A day after five army personnel lost their lives in a militant attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir the Army announced that two groups from LashkareTaiba LeT were responsible for the ambush The Army admitting that they had received inputs about the presence of six to seven terrorists from the LashkareTaiba LeT group operating in two groups in the RajouriPoonch sector said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area to investigate the incident Sources in the Defence said that the two groups were from Pakistan and further details are being ascertained about their route of ingress into the area The groups are believed to be involved in the ambush of the Indian Army vehicle on Thursday In response the Indian Army has launched multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters to carry out search and destroy operations in the suspected area The region has multiple cavetype natural structures which could provide cover for the militantsAlso read 5 jawans killed in terror attack in JampK s Poonch militants used grenades to set truck on fireThe operations are being jointly coordinated by the Army the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Intelligence Agencies The Bomb Disposal Squad and Special Operations Group SOG of police reached the spot of the incident earlier in the day High alert was sounded in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and traffic on the Bhimber GaliPoonch road was stopped Commuters were advised to travel to Poonch via MendharThe attack took place at approximately 1500 hours when an Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired upon by unidentified terrorists The vehicle caught fire due to the likely use of grenades by the militants Five soldiers died in the incidentThe attack is believed to be a part of the ongoing proxy war waged by Pakistan against India The LeT is a Pakistanbased militant organization that has been involved in several attacks in India in the past The government has been urging Pakistan to take action against such groups operating from its soil but progress has been slow