New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday condoled the demise of Padma Bhushan awardee Professor Ved Prakash Nanda. PM Modi said that Ved Prakash's highlighted his "strong commitment" to "legal education.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable," PM Modi posted on X. "His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," he added.

Taking to X, BJP Chief said that Professor Ved Prakash Nanda made an immense contribution in wellbeing of the Indian-American community. He said, "My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Prof. Ved Prakash Nanda Ji. He was All India President of ABVP and President of Delhi University Student Union during his student days. A renowned faculty member of International Law at University of Denver, USA, for the last 50 years, he made an immense contribution in wellbeing of the Indian-American community. May his departed soul be accorded eternal peace."

Union Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply anguished by the demise of Prof. Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, an internationally acclaimed legal scholar. The illustrious career of Nanda Ji was shaped by his academic rigor and profound commitment to legal education. A prominent member of our diaspora in the US, Prof Nanda Ji left an indelible mark in fortifying the Indo-US relationship. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti"