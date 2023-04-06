LAW MINISTRY RECEIVES COMPLAINTS AGAINST SERVING RETIRED JUDGES OF SC HCS LAW MINISTER KIRAN RIJIJU

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiran Rijiju on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Department of Justice receives complaints against sitting as well as retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court. He was responding to a question "whether, as per the Union Minister for Law and Justice, few former Judges of the Supreme Court are part of an anti-India gang?"

The Union Minister was also asked to reveal the source of the information and whether in view of national security, the Union Government has informed the Union Home Ministry and the Chief Justice of India.

Although, Rijiju did not give a direct answer to the question in the English version of his written reply, in the Hindi version he answered in the negative. He answered:ji nahin" to sub-questions A to D. "From time to time, complaints are received in the Department of Justice against sitting as well as retired Judges of Supreme Court and High Courts. Department of Justice is concerned only with the appointment and service," stated the Law Minister.

Pointing out that the complaints related to the retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts are not handled by the Department of Justice, the Law Minister stated the accountability in higher judiciary is maintained through an “in-house mechanism”.

He further stated that as per the established “in-house mechanism” for the higher judiciary, the Chief Justice of India is competent to receive complaints against the conduct of Judges of the Supreme Court and the Chief Justices of the High Courts. "

"Similarly, the Chief Justices of the High Courts are competent to receive complaints against the conduct of High Court Judges," stated Rijiju. The Law Minister further stated that the complaints/representations received by the Department of Justice are forwarded to the Chief Justice of India or to the Chief Justice of the concerned High Court, as the case may be, for appropriate action." Complaints relating to the retired judges of the Supreme Court/High Courts are not handled by the Department," stated Rijiju.