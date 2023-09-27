LAW COMMISSION TO DECIDE ON ONE NATION ONE ELECTION TODAY

New Delhi: Amid voices of dissent from opposition parties and social activists against One Nation One Election, the Law Commission of India will finalise its report on the issue of holding simultaneous elections in the country on Wednesday.

The Commission under the chairmanship of Justice Rituraj Awasthi will meet today with all its members in New Delhi and clear its stand on the simultaneous elections, on the minimum age of consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and on the law to provide for online filing of First Information Reports (FIR).

After the finalisation of the recommendations on these issues, the 22nd Law Commission will be sending its reports to the Ministry of Law and Justice. Last week, the first meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The objective of the meeting was to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. Among those who attended the first meeting were -- Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, former Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari.