Hyderabad Telangana The mortal remains of five soldiers Hav Mandeep Singh LNK Kulwant Singh Sep Sewak Singh and Sep Harkrishan Singh all natives of Punjab and LNK Debashish Biswal a native of Odisha killed in a militant attack in Poonch on Thursday were brought to their respective native places on Saturday People gathered to pay tribute to the departed soldiers The deceased soldiers were deployed for counterterrorist operations and they belonged to the Army s Rashtriya Rifles 49 unitMortal remains of Hav Mandeep Singh were brought to his native village in Chankoian Kalan of Ludhiana district People thronged to pay their last respects to the brave soldier The tragic death of the soldier spread a pall of gloom on the family members as they remained inconsolable The mortal remains of Sep Sewak Singh were also brought to his native village in Bathindas Talwandi Sabo subdivision People gathered to pay tribute to the soldier Sewak Singh who joined the Indian Army in 2018 returned to his duty after taking a leave almost 20 days ago AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur and the father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala also joined the gathering to pay their respects to the brave soldier The soldier was cremated with state honours Mortal remains of sepoy Harkrishan Singh were brought to his native village in Gurdaspur Family and friends along with the villagers gathered to pay tribute to the fallen hero The mortal remains of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh were also brought to his native village in Chadik village in Moga The entire village gave a tearful adieu to the martyred soldier Also read Poonch attack Cordonandsearch operation enters day 2 top officials visit siteThe mortal remains of Lance Naik Debashish Baswal were brought to his home town Puri in Odisha for the last rites His family friends and villagers eagerly waited for a glimpse of Debashish before bidding a final farewell