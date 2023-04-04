Ahmedabad: The last rites of the family of four from Gujarat who had drowned while they were illegally trying to enter USA from Canada by boat will be performed in Canada. State home department, in a press release stated that the agents who illegally took people to America have been arrested and their names would be announced soon.

Rajya Sabha MP Jugal Singh has written to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking assistance to arrange visas for two family members who will go to Canada to attend the last rites. The deceased were identified as Chowdhary Pravinbhai Veljibhai (50), Chowdhary Dakshaben Pravinbhai (45), Chowdhary Vidhiben Pravinbhai (23) and Chowdhary Mitkumar Pravinbhai (20). The Chowdhury family back in Gujarat came to know about their death from the social media. Jasubhai Chowdhury, deceased's relative in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat said they have not got their visas till date. If there is further delay then the last rites will be performed by a relative living in Canada and later on the rites would be performed in their village in Manekpur Dabla, he said.

Also Read: Four Gujaratis drown while illegally crossing river to reach US from Canada

Many people from Gujarat reportedly arrive on a Canadian visitor visa and then illegally enter America by crossing the St. Lawrence River. After the incident came to light, Mehsana Police and CID Crime started to inquire as to which agent helped the Chaudhary family to go to America. Investigating the case further, a team comprising the local police personnel checked on all the agents in Mehsana. In which, police has initiated a confidential inquiry against an unknown agent who is not cooperating with them. In January 2022, four of a family from Gujarat's Gandhinagar froze to death while illegally crossing to Canada from USA. Their frozen bodies were found by police from the Canada-US border.