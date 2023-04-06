New Delhi: Opposition MPs on Thursday took out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in the national capital. Congress leader KC Venugopal who participated in the march said, "The government itself is not letting the Parliament run. Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?"

Proceedings of both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments since the beginning of the Budget Session. The march started after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die following a protest by Oppossiton parties, who have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Adani stocks among other issues. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London. The Tiranga March began at the Parliament and will end at Vijay Chowk.

The parties will also hold a press conference in the Constitution Club after the march, they said. Meanwhile, according to sources three political parties including the Congress will skip the 'Evening Tea' meeting to be hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker today. The decision for the 'tricolour march' came in the meeting on Wednesday morning which was attended by the leaders of like-minded opposition parties chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in the Parliament building.

Leaders DMK, Trinamool Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, and Muslim League were among those who attended the meeting. "Fighting in a democratic way is our duty. If the government is not listening, it is stubborn. If you want democracy to be alive then listening to the opposition is important," Kharge said today on the last day of ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

Kharge said that despite Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from parliament there was still demand for an apology from him. "It seems they are trying to weaken the opposition," Kharge added. Meanwhile the BJP, which is celebrating its Foundation Day today held a parliamentary party meeting in Parliament this morning.

Meanwhile, Thirteen political parties including the Congress decided to skip the 'Evening Tea' meeting to be hosted by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Thursday, the last day of the Budget session of Parliament. The parties who will give the tea meeting a miss included Opposition parties like Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Trinamool Congress.

The Parties included the Indian National Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India, Aam Admi Party.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday while the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on the last day of the Budget Session of the Parliament following a protest by Opposition MPs over various issues.

Today is the last day of the Budget Session which has been an absolute washout with the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on Adani issue and the BJP demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders. (ANI)