Land will continue to be key domain of warfare, says Army Chief Manoj Pandey

New Delhi: Army Chief Manoj Pandey on Thursday said that land will continue to be the key domain of warfare especially when a country has a contentious border, especially like LAC.

Speaking at the curtain raiser event of Chanakya Dialogue at Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi the Army Chief said, "Unprecedented changes are happening in the geostrategic landscape and the salience of national security has been increasing rapidly."

Highlighting the achievements of his tenure as the chief, General Pandey, who has been helming the top seat over the past year, said, "It has been challenging and satisfying for us. As far as operations are concerned, we are stable."

At a time when the world is witnessing multiple wars, including the Russia-Ukraine and now between Israel and Hamas, military strategists and analysts have been talking about the changing tactics in modern warfare.

Similarly, former Army Chief Bipin Rawat, who became the first CDS, came up with the idea of jointness in the three military wings and brought the idea of 'theaterisation'.

He further said the Army has been focusing on force restructuring, technology infusion, reforming existing structures, jointness, and human resource management as part of the overall reform process.

"We are putting significant focus to leverage infusion of modern technology in the Army", Gen Pandey said. Speaking about the Russia- Ukraine war, the Army Chief said "The major lesson that the Army learnt from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that it can't rely on the import of military hardware."

On cooperating with other Ministries and the jointness that can act as a catalyst for the military's success, he said that "We fully recognise that we are working as a larger defense ecosystem. Within and outside the ministries. We need to engage in them on areas of common goals and objectives."