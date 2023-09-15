LACK OF AWARENESS ABOUT CYBER TECHNOLOGY AI POSES A BIG CHALLENGE FOR HOMELAND SECURITY EXPERT

New Delhi: Lack of awareness about cyber technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) amongst officials concerned has been posing a big challenge for country’s homeland security especially in the field of cyber space, AI and Data Analytics, said Dr Surya Prakash, professor and head, the Centre for Cyber Disaster Risk Reduction at National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), in New Delhi on Friday.

“The major challenge is that our people are not well aware about the vulnerability and system and how to deal with cyber-attack. Our officers also need proper training. Incidents of cyberattacks have increased manifold. The attackers used different means, including social engineering,” said Prakash while addressing a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) programme on homeland security conference.

Referring to the cyber attack on AIIMS server last year, Prakash said that AIIMS server hacking was a big challenge for security agencies “as AIIMS data pertains to treating VIPs.” Emphasising that both the public and private sector must work together, Prakash said, “There is always a need to amend data privacy act and cyber policies.” Highlighting the importance of cyber knowledge, Rahul Kant Sahu, deputy secretary in the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, said that vulnerabilities arise from cyberspace, which may damage or lead to anti-national activities.

“We in I4C Act to provide a national platform to tackle cybercrime,” said Sahu. According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre the increasing adoption and use of ICT has increased the attack surface and threat perception to government, due to lack of proper cyber security practices followed on the ground.

In order to sensitise the government employees and contractual and outsourced resources and create awareness amongst them on what to do and what not to do from a cyber security perspective, I4C issued several guidelines to improve the security posture of the government. The FICCI has organised the Homeland Security Conference 2023 in association with Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

Domain experts from the field of homeland security and cyber space exchanged their views and suggestions during the day for exploring cutting-edge advancements in internal security and policing strategies. Prakash Singh, former Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), while attending the programme emphasised the growing digitalization in India, which has increased vulnerability to cyber threats.

He highlighted the potential and risks associated with AI, particularly in military applications. “Despite a delayed start in technology adoption, India is striving to catch up and enhance law enforcement capabilities,” Singh said, stressing the importance of strengthening armed forces and law enforcement to stay ahead of evolving threats posed by technology.

Dr Arvind Gupta, director of the Vivekananda International Foundation and former Deputy National Security Advisor, noted that technology and cybersecurity have become critical factors in recent years. He highlighted the transformative impact of technological developments and underscored technology as a game-changer in the internal security domain. Gupta stressed on the need for combining efforts to strengthen police forces in being a step ahead from negative forces.