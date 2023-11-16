LACK OF AIRPORT IN KOTA HAMPERING ITS GROWTH POTENTIAL JAIRAM RAMESH

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said the lack of an airport in education hub Kota is hampering the growth potential of the city, where people are alleging injustice by the Modi government. He said even though land has been identified and handed over to the Centre by the state government, no airport has yet been built.

"One of the most common complaints of the people of Kota is the injustice done to them by the Modi government by not developing an airport for the city," he said in a post on X. Recalling that he spent the entire day in the education hub, Ramesh said, "Land has been identified and handed over to the Union government by the state. Other formalities from the state government have also been fulfilled. Yet, no airport has been built here."