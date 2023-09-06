KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI 2023 MOST FAMOUS TEMPLES OF LORD KRISHNA ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Hyderabad: As the nation celebrates the cherished occasion of Shree Krishna Janmashtami today, thousands of devotees have assemble to various temples across the country to seek the divine blessings of Lord Shri Krishna.

This auspicious day, observed on the eighth day of Bhad Maha Krishna Paksha, marks the birth anniversary of the beloved deity who holds a special place in the hearts of millions. Here are eight most famous temples of Lord Krishna:

Iskcon Temple, Vrindavan: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness, popularly known as Iskcon temple is located in Vrindavan. The temple, also known as Krishna Balaram temple, possesses a marvelous statue of Radha Krishna that captivates all who visit. This temple, constructed in 1975, attracts a significant number of foreign devotees who come to experience the spiritual vibrancy of Vrindavan.

Jagannath Temple, Puri: The ancient Jagannath Temple in Puri is among India's four significant Hindu temples. It traces its history back to 800 years. The unique aspect of this temple is its flag, always fluttering in the opposite direction, making it appear as though the flag follows its own path. The temple's distinctive architecture and spiritual ambiance draw pilgrims and tourists alike.

Shrinath Ji Temple, Nathdwara: The temple, which holds a special place in the hearts of devotees, is situated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, It is believed that the idol of Lord Krishna was being transported to Nathdwara during the late 17th century from Vrindavan to protect from the wrath of Aurangzeb.

Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple, Chennai: The enchanting idol of Lord Vishnu in the Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple of Chennai was constructed in the 8th century. The statue of Lord Krishna is a sight to behold, drawing devotees who come to experience its spiritual aura.

Balakrishna Mandir, Hampi Karnataka: The Balakrishna Mandir in Hampi, Karnataka, is renowned not only for its spiritual significance but also its unique architectural structure. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this temple serves as a testament to the rich cultural heritage and devotion of the region.

ISKCON Temple, Bengaluru: One of the largest ISKCON temples in India, the ISKCON Temple of Bengaluru was constructed in 1997. It aims to promote Vedic and religious civilization. To ensure accessibility for all, the temple has installed lifts for specially-abled and elderly individuals, emphasizing inclusivity in spiritual practice.

Udupi Shri Krishna Math, Karnataka: Located in Karnataka, the Udupi Shri Krishna Math is a renowned temple built in the thirteenth century. Its exterior boasts the reflection of the Pukhuri water temple, adding to its divine charm. The worship at this temple is considered exceptionally sacred.

Shree Ranchodriji Maharaj Temple, Gujarat: Shree Ranchodriji Maharaj Temple, located on the banks of the Gomti river in Gujarat, is a marvel of architecture and devotion. Built in 1772 by Maratha nobles, this temple features eight domes and 24 turrets, adorned with gold. Interestingly, it is believed that every Friday, Lord Shri Krishna manifests in the temple as Goddess Lakshmi, drawing devotees seeking blessings for prosperity.