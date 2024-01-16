KRISHNA JANMABHOOMI CASE SC STAYS HC ORDER APPOINTING ADVOCATE COMMISSIONER TO INSPECT SHAHI EIDGAH

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the Allahabad High Court order appointing an advocate commissioner to inspect the Shahi Eidgah mosque in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta took up the matter for consideration. Justice Khanna, during the hearing, observed that he has reservations. “prayer is very vague, it has to be specific, you can't leave it to the court to determine. You can't make an omnibus (prayer) in your application as to what you want", justice Khanna told senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Hindu side.

The apex court issued notice returnable on January 23, 2024, and added that some legal issues arise for consideration including the question in light of judgment in Asma Lateef. The apex court said that the proceedings before high court can continue but commission will not be executed till.

An advocate, representing the Muslim side, referred to an apex court ruling holding that where maintainability of a civil suit is questioned and the grant of interim relief is opposed on that ground. The counsel added that then the trial court, before deciding to grant the interim relief, must at least make a prima facie satisfaction regarding the maintainability of the suit.