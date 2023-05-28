Hyderabad: The Central Vista, located in Delhi, spans over a 3.2-kilometre stretch and is home to various prominent structures including Rashtrapati Bhawan, Parliament House, North and South Block, India Gate, and the National Archives. These iconic buildings were constructed prior to 1931 when the new capital was inaugurated.

Originally designed with a strong emphasis on geometry, splendid symmetry, and a meticulously planned processional route, the Central Vista Development/Redevelopment Master Plan aims to restore the original order and symmetry while honoring the heritage of the existing buildings and spaces. The proposed Master Plan envisions the creation of a Legislative Enclave, encompassing the ensemble of the Old and New Parliament Buildings, Annexe Buildings, Parliament Library, and MPs' Chambers.

Kartavya Path:

Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, was designed as a grand ceremonial route leading to the Viceroy's House and a symbol of the British Raj. Inspired by Washington's National Mall and Paris's Avenue de Champs-Elysées, it spanned 3 kilometers, lined with trees and flanked by lawns, formal gardens, and water channels. The layout incorporated city planning principles, featuring a strong axis from Raisina Hill to the Yamuna River, prominent focal points, strategic nodes, and a definitive termination point.

After India's Independence, the street names were changed, with King's Way becoming Rajpath, now known as Kartavya Path, and Queen's Way becoming Janpath. The Viceroy's House transformed into Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the All-India War Memorial became India Gate, all iconic symbols of the Indian Republic.

Modifications were made to Kartavya Path post-independence. To accommodate increased traffic, a cross street named Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg was added to improve north-south connectivity. The landscape underwent changes, including the addition of a new row of trees in the 1980s, which affected the water channels and formal gardens of the original design.

Nevertheless, Kartavya Path retains its essential character and serves important functions. It hosts the annual Republic Day parade, national and public events, functions as a civic garden, and attracts tourists.

Common Secretariat:

Currently, the Central Vista accommodates 39 Ministries, while approximately 12 Ministries have offices situated outside the Vista. The plan is to consolidate all 51 Ministries into a single location to enhance coordination, collaboration, and synergy. The proposed office spaces will be equipped with modern technological features, ample space, and amenities.

The existing buildings in the Central Vista will be replaced with contemporary office structures capable of accommodating approximately 54,000 personnel, catering to both present and future requirements of the Ministries/Departments.

To facilitate seamless connectivity, a comprehensive network consisting of an automated underground people mover, overground shuttles, and walkways will link all these offices. The redevelopment of the existing Central Secretariat Offices, such as Udyog Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, IGNCA, National Museum, Vice President Residence, etc., located on either side of Rajpath, will give rise to these new buildings.

These structures will occupy the current plots of the existing buildings, while any irregular protrusions will be removed, allowing for an additional 2 hectares to be incorporated into the green public spaces.

Executive Enclave

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is set to undergo a relocation to a new office within the premises of plots 36 and 38, located behind South Block. Prior to this move, the existing hutments will be shifted. The design of the security features for the new office will be developed in collaboration with the designated authority responsible for the security of the Honorable Prime Minister.

Additionally, the Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), and a Conferencing Facility akin to the Hyderabad House of the Ministry of External Affairs will also be situated in proximity to the PMO. Collectively, these entities will form what is referred to as the 'Executive Enclave.'

Relocation of Hutments:

Originally constructed during the Second World War, the hutments served as stables and barracks for the Army. Currently, the Defense Hutments occupy L and M blocks, A and B blocks, Plot Nos. 36, 38, Jodhpur House, and other Ministries' hutments in Jamnagar House, spanning nearly 90 acres of the Central Vista. These hutments have been earmarked for the development of various offices within the Central Vista.

The offices currently housed in the hutments will be moved to more modern and permanent buildings. To this end, two Defense Office Complexes have been constructed at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue, providing secure and functional offices for officials presently working in the Defense Hutments.

All Defense personnel and facilities currently occupying these hutments will be relocated to the new buildings at KG Marg and Africa Avenue. Less than 10% of the hutments, occupied by offices of the Central Government Ministries/Departments, will be temporarily relocated to available space in Jodhpur House. Ultimately, these offices will be shifted to their respective CCS Buildings, along with their parent Ministry/Department.

The 54 NDC suites presently housed at Raksha Bhawan, as well as Ministries/Departments from Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan, will be relocated to GPOA II at KG Marg.

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA)

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is a renowned arts centre and an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture. In 1986, architect Ralph Lerner's design for the Building Complex was chosen from 190 entries in an international design competition. However, only the Library building was constructed, leaving the rest of the Master Plan unrealized.

Currently, all of the IGNCA's departments are cramped within the library building, which was not originally designed for their specific needs. The inadequate spaces hinder the varied requirements of each department, including technology-supported areas, archival rooms, storage, and comfortable workspaces. The present building suffers from water damage, additions, and alterations over the years, requiring modern infrastructure and better service integration.

The new facility will feature modern and sustainable amenities, supporting the Institute's vision and accommodating public gatherings, exhibitions, concerts, administration, and education.

The National Museum

The National Museum is set to be moved to the grand North and South Blocks, which will be transformed to showcase the nation's rich heritage and accomplishments in a contemporary and captivating manner. This symbolic act of returning the Raisina hill to the people signifies our nation's confidence in our vibrant democracy, with a focus on prioritizing the people.

Currently housing key government ministries, the North and South Blocks will undergo retrofitting and refurbishment to become world-class facilities, following the relocation of their current functions to the new Common Central Secretariat buildings. The central plaza between the blocks will offer a space for installations, public activities, and cultural experiences, providing citizens and tourists with the opportunity to engage with the magnificence of the complex, even outside museum hours.

The National Archives:

The National Archives of India (NAI) is the largest archival repository in South Asia, preserving a vast collection of invaluable documents that contribute to our national heritage. Initially housed in a building designed by Lutyens and completed in 1926, this historic structure has undergone extensions and modifications over time.

However, the current buildings lack the essential facilities and infrastructure required for an institution entrusted with safeguarding our national heritage. To address this issue and support the goals of the NAI, a new purpose-built facility will be constructed adjacent to the existing historic building. The heritage building will be appropriately retrofitted and refurbished, continuing to serve as the home of the National Archives of India. The Ministry of Culture will be consulted and involved in this project, ensuring that the new facilities will incorporate state-of-the-art displays and amenities for public viewing.

All the documents, manuscripts, and artifacts currently housed in the NAI buildings will be carefully itemized, systematically reorganized, and safely relocated to the heritage and new buildings, aligning the archival practices with the best standards worldwide.

Vice President's Residence:

Presently situated on Maulana Azad Road, the Vice President's Residence will be relocated to Block L and M behind North Block after the shifting of Hutments. The proposed new residence will offer a larger space, accommodating the Vice President's residence, office, and other amenities while prioritizing privacy and comprehensive security measures.

Prime Minister's Residence:

Currently situated in Lok Kalyan Marg, outside the Central Vista, the Prime Minister's Residence will be relocated to Block A&B behind South Block after the shifting of Hutments. The new residential facility will be highly functional and equipped with all necessary amenities. Additionally, a separate facility for housing the Special Protection Group (SPG) is planned in Plot number 30. Consolidating the offices and residences of all dignitaries in a single location will reduce infrastructure redundancies and improve city traffic management.

New India Garden:

The proposed New India Garden, located near the river Yamuna, will extend the existing Central Vista axis by 2.24 km, realizing the vision of 'Ridge to River.' Accessible via a dedicated pedestrian path that passes by the Purana Qila, the garden will feature the plantation of 2,022 trees encompassing 75 varieties of species.

Encompassing 25 acres, this project will be open to the public and designed to include an Iconic Structure, Sphere of Unity, Milestones Walkway, Journey of India, Tech Dome, and other infotainment facilities. These features will showcase India's rich historical and cultural heritage, scientific achievements, and symbolize the unity in diversity and aspirations of a progressive New India.

The design plans include futuristic elements such as a Tech Dome with 3D screens and interactive panels, as well as History Corridor/Experience Zones utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) technologies to highlight significant achievements across various fields.

National Biodiversity Arboretum

The President's Estate will house India's inaugural National Biodiversity Arboretum, a public park spanning 50 acres. Its purpose is to safeguard and preserve approximately 1,000 endangered plant species, representing the diverse microcosms found throughout the country. The arboretum will serve as a crucial hub for scientists, environmentalists, researchers, and students, enabling them to document and explore India's rich floral tapestry.

Moreover, it will proudly exhibit the nation's ecological variety, becoming a significant public space within the Central Vista. Located near Mother Teresa Crescent Road, this remarkable landscape will not only be visually captivating but also a valuable repository of botanical and conservation research for India.