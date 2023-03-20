New Delhi: Sanyukt Kisaan Morcha is organizing a Kisaan Rally on 20 March at Ramleela Ground, New Delhi. As per the organizers, around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of 19-20, March 2023. In this regard, security personnel has been deployed at Ramlila Maidan on Monday.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, said in a statement on Sunday that the Kisan Mahapanchayat is being held to press for legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). Lakhs of farmers from various states and Union territories are headed to Delhi to attend the event, it said.

Morcha leader Darshan Pal said in a press conference that the Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to the farmer groups in writing on December 9, 2021. The Centre should also take effective steps to mitigate the crisis faced by farmers, Pal said.

The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the central government's now-repealed farm laws. It suspended its movement in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers' pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and legal guarantee for MSP. The farmers' body also urged the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP, alleging that it was contrary to their demands.

According to Delhi Traffic police, there are some diversions points like Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk.

"Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on 20 March from 9 am on these road stretches and surrounding roads/stretches are Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg., Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate," Delhi traffic police said in an advisory.

Delhi Traffic police have given some instructions to the general public. "People are advised to avoid above mentioned Roads/ Stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

Avail public transport to help decongestion of roads, Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots, and Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, in case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police," the traffic advisory said. (With Agency inputs)