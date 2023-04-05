Bengaluru (Karnataka): Amid the cryptic hints about Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep joining CM Bommai's politics, the actor on Wednesday claimed he received a letter threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media, sent anonymously by someone in the film industry. The superstar, speaking to to a group of reporters at the Bengaluru airport on Wednesday, said he shall give a fitting reply to the sender of the letter.

"They know me and my residential address, which is why they sent the letter by post. I will bring everything out. I will reply to the threat letter," he said. The letter was received earlier in the day by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju and Sudeep's family members after which the police registered a case in the matter.

Kichcha Sudeep also laid down the speculations regarding his contesting the upcoming Karnataka polls to rest, claiming that he would only campaign fro Chief Minister Bommai, whom he addressed as 'Mama'. He however did not mention any party name. The actor hinted that he would be campaigning for friends (in the BJP).

He further added, "I am an actor. It is not wrong that many parties contact me, offering tickets or asking to campaign. I have well-wishers in all parties, but I am not joining any political party. I have not asked for any ticket from any place. I have taken some decisions in favour of someone. I will work in favour of those who stand in favour of me in my tough time".

Meanwhile, BJP sources had earlier said that the actor was likely to join the party today in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders. The development comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.