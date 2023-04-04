New Delhi: The Indian Congress party has taken a dig at the ruling BJP after China released a third set of names for Arunachal Pradesh. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Chinese action was a result of his "clean chit" to China in 2020 and his silence on Chinese actions. The Congress party posted on Twitter, stating that the renaming of the Indian region was the price being paid for Modi's inaction.

Kharge in his twitter handle wrote- “For the third time, China has dared to “rename” our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. 21st April 2017 — 6th place 30th December 2021 — 15th place 3rd April 2023 — 11th place Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an integral part of India. After Galvan, the country is facing the consequences of Modi ji giving a clean chit to China”.

Following Kharge’s reaction, Congress in their official twitter handle wrote – “China is not deterring from its antics. Arunachal has once again dared to change the names of our areas. The question is – how is China able to do so much audacity? You know the answer- When PM Modi himself gives a clean chit to China, says that no one has entered... then the mind will definitely increase”.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs released the standardised names of 11 places for Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet" in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China's cabinet. The Chinese government also gave precise coordinates, including two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers and listed the category of places' names and their subordinate administrative districts.

This is the third batch of standardised geographical names for Arunachal Pradesh issued by China's civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardised names of six places in Arunachal was released in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021. India has previously dismissed the Chinese move of renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India and that assigning "invented" names does not alter this fact.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also dismissed the latest Chinese move, stating that the Chinese action has no legal basis and does not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. The Ministry has also advised the Chinese side to refrain from commenting on India's internal affairs, respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and work towards a peaceful border.

The Indian government has also accused China of violating previous agreements and understandings regarding the India-China boundary question. The government has called for the resumption of the Special Representatives' talks to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.

The issue of the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh by China is likely to further strain the already tense relationship between India and China. The two countries have been engaged in a border standoff since May 2020, and the situation remains tense despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. India has accused China of intruding into its territory, while China has claimed that India is the aggressor. The two countries have deployed thousands of troops and heavy equipment along their disputed border, and the situation remains volatile.