New Delhi: Amid the ongoing India-Canada row over the killing of a Sikh separatist in the North American country, sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told ETV Bharat on Thursday that Khalistani terrorist organisations are recruiting sharpshooters from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, NCR, and Rajasthan to carry out target killings in Punjab.

Citing an ongoing investigation, sources in the NIA said that the Khalistani separatists are taking the help of local gangsters and drug dealers in the mentioned states to identify and recruit the shooters.

"The designated Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla is looking into the entire recruitment operation and is in constant touch with Pakistani terrorist organisation Lashkar e Toiba (LeT)," sources said.

Having a strong connection with LeT, Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep alias Arshdeep Dalla wants several Hindu leaders in Punjab killed following their protest and objection against the Khalistani movement in India, the agency sources said. The NIA has instructed the police and other security agencies in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, NCR and Rajasthan to keep a close watch on the activities of the suspects and local gang leaders.

According to sources, Dalla was earlier working in close contact with Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was killed by an unidentified assailant in Canada in June. Dalla, 27, hails from Moga district of Punjab. He has at least 25 criminal cases registered against him. The charges invoked against him include murder, criminal conspiracy and cases under the Arms Act and the anti-drugs law.

Sources in the agency further said that after recruiting them, the sharpshooters will be moved to foreign countries, especially Pakistan for indoctrination. "Dalla already has made a strong nexus with Suhail, a Pakistan-based LeT handler and chalked out plans to carry out attacks in different states across India," sources said.

The NIA has launched a massive manhunt and search operations against Khalistani terrorists and their sympathizers across India following reports that the anti-India organisations have been planning to create sabotage in different states.