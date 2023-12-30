KEY DIGITAL WORLD RULES FOR 2024

Hyderabad: A host of new rules are set to become effective in the digital world from January 1, 2024, which is also the last date for many services that were allowed in 2023. The new year will bring with it new rules for bank lockers, SIM cards, Aadhar card updation and others.

ITR filing deadline: December 31, 2023 is the last date for filing your Income Tax Returns for 2022-23. Taxpayers can claim refund for excess tax paid or deducted by filing it. The last date for ITR filing for 2023-24 is July 31, 2024.

Aadhar card rectification deadline: People who want to make changes in their Aadhar card details can get it done free of cost by December 31, 2023. After which, one would have to pay a fee of Rs 50 for rectifying the details at physical Aadhar centres.

SIM card rules: From January 1, 2024, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is discontinuing paper-based KYC for SIM cards and one will have to opt for the Aadhar-enabled digital KYC process.

Bank locker rules: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the bank locker agreement rules and the deadline for signing the agreement is December 31, 2023. In case the agreement is not signed within this year, the locker would be frozen from January 1, 2024.