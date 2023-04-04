Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday detained a youth in Bulandshahr in connection with the Kerala train fire incident . The accused youth has been taken to Ghaziabad. The accused allegedly set fire on co-passengers inside one compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express on Sunday night. Three persons were killed and nine others injured in the incident.

A team of the ATS raided Akbarabad locality of Syana this morning and inquired about Mohammand Shahrukh's son Yasin. When the team did not find Shahrukh on the spot, they called up and asked him to collect a courier addressed to him. After Shahrukh arrived to collect the courier, the ATS team took him under custody and left for Ghaziabad.

Earlier, police had released a sketch of Mohammed Shahrukh, which was prepared with the help of an eye-witness. It has been revealed that the accused lives in Noida and works as a carpenter and also engaged in construction work in Kozhikode. Shahrukh allegedly poured inflammable oil on the passengers of the compartment and then jumped off the train when it slowed down at Elathur. During investigation, it was found that a man resembling the sketch of the accused had being treated of burn injuries in a hospital in Kannaur. When police tried to track the address that the accused had given to the hospital, it was found to be fake. The police received further information about the man from a mobile phone found from the railway track. It was learnt that the accused was hiding in Bulandshahr and the ATS team nabbed him from the spot.