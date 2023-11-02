New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the central probe agency to withdraw its notice, summoning him for questioning, claiming it was "illegal and politically motivated", will not join the ED for the probe on Wednesday.

The Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener will go to Madhya Pradesh for election campaign, PTI reported quoting party sources.

On Thursday, the agency launched simultaneous raids at the residences and premises linked to Delhi Cabinet Minister Raaj Kumar Aanand as part of the money laundering probe.

Earlier, the ED has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The probe agency will record his statement once he deposes at the probe agency's Delhi office at 11 am.

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office said that in reply to the ED notice, Kejriwal has termed it as "illegal and politically motivated" and aimed at preventing him from campaigning in the poll-bound states.

Kejriwal also alleged that the notice was sent to him at the behest of the BJP.

On Wednesday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi has expressed apprehensions that the saffron party is hell-bent on finishing off AAP and that the agency will arrest Kejriwal on November 2 after questioning him in the money laundering case. She also accused the Modi government of using agencies and illegal tactics to undermine the AAP politically.

ED raids another AAP minister- On Thursday, the ED launched its raids the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand and some others as part of a money laundering probe, according to sources.