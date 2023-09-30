KASHMIR TWO MILITANT HIDEOUTS BUSTED IN TRAL NO AMMUNITION RECOVERED POLICE

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Army on Saturday morning busted two militant hideouts in Nagbal forest area of Gulshanpora Tral in south Kashmir.

A police official said that on a specific tip off, J&K Police Tral and Army’s 42 RR laid a cordon in the forest area of Nagbal Forest in Gulshanpora Tral. The security forces searched all the suspected hideouts. "During the searches, two militant hideouts were unearthed. From the spot, a gas cylinder and cooking utensils were recovered. But, neither any arms nor ammunition were recovered from any of the two hideouts," the official said.

Notably, the Tral area is considered to be an extremely sensitive area in terms of militancy as several militants including Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa dominated this place.

Two weeks ago, security forces opened fire at potential hideouts of militants in Kokernag's Gadool area in Anantnag. In the anti-militancy operation, two officers from Army and one from Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed.

Five months back, a militant hideout was busted by security forces in Ramban district and a huge cache of arms and explosives were recovered. The security forces conducted a search operation on the basis of a tip off on the Burzalla forest area. While searching the suspected hideouts, one was busted from which, ammunition including one UGBL, one wireless set, two IEDs, a detonator, 17 cartridges of AK47 and seven 9mm cartridges were recovered along with a jacket and leather shoes.