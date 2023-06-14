KARNATAKA NIA ARRESTS PFI MASTER WEAPONS TRAINER WHO MASQUERADED AS PLUMBER WITH NEW NAME

New Delhi A Popular Front of India PFI master weapons trainer who masqueraded as a plumber with new name was arrested in connection with Nizamabad terror conspiracy case by the NIA on TuesdayNossam Mohamed Yunus alias Yunus of Nandyal33 was engaged in the inverter business of his elder brother “When his house was searched in September 2022 he was found to be absconding along with his wife and two minor sons the NIA said The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the leaders and cadres of the nowbanned outfit PFI to recruit and radicalise youth and provide them with arms training to promote and carry out terrorist activities with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India sources saidThe NIA investigations have revealed that he had shifted his entire family from Andhra Pradesh and was hiding out in the Cowl Bazar area of Bellary district of Karnataka where he had assumed a new identity – Basheer and a new profession as a plumber “Yunus was a master weapons trainer and was providing weapons training to the youth recruited by PFI in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region He was also the PE Training State Coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI case the NIA saidYunus during NIA interrogation has named one Shaikh ilyas Ahmed as also being involved in the PFI weapons training programme Ilyas is currently absconding “With his arrest NIA has once again exposed PFIs radical nefarious plans to drive a communal wedge among the communities and to use innocent Muslim youth to disturb and disrupt peace and communal harmony in the country the agency saidTelangana Police had initially registered an FIR in the case on July 4 2022 The investigating agency had taken over the case and reregistered it as RC032022NIAHYD NIA has so far filed two chargesheets against 16 accused persons in this case