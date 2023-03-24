Bengaluru: Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, the Karnataka Cabinet on Friday made a major policy decision by scrapping the 4% reservation for Muslims under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. As per the new policy, this percentage will be distributed equally among the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, who have been given two percentage points each. The move is largely being seen as an attempt by the BJP government to placate these powerful communities who have been demanding an increase in their quotas.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that Muslims who come under Category 2B will be moved to the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota pool. The Brahmins, Jains, Arya Vysyas, Nagarthas, Mudaliars, and other communities that are not SC, ST, or OBC will also benefit from the EWS quota, he said. The government plans to notify the implementation of the EWS quota soon.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Bommai stated that there is no provision under the Constitution for reservation to religious minorities. Even BR Ambedkar had stated that reservation is for castes, not religious minorities, he said. Bommai clarified that the same economic criteria will continue to be applied under the EWS quota for Muslims and other communities that qualify for it.

Despite the changes, the total OBC reservation remains at 32% across four categories - Category 1 (4%), Category 2A (15%), Category 2C (6%), and Category 2D (7%). The move to scrap the Muslim quota and distribute it equally among other communities is seen as a significant policy decision ahead of the upcoming election.