KARNATAKA EC REGISTERS HIGHER CONFISCATION IN 20 DAYS COMPARED TO LAST ELECTIONS TOTAL SEIZURE

Bengaluru With the Karnataka Assembly Elections approaching the state authorities have beefed up measures to seize the illegal goods being transported across state borders As informed by the officials the amount of cash liquor and other such gifts meant to lure voters that have been seized in the past 20 days has surpassed the amount recovered last year As per the press release shared by the State Election Commission the election vigilante teams have so far seized a total amount of cash liquor drugs precious metals and free gifts worth Rs 187 crores between March 29 and August 17 Whereas the total seizure made during the last elections was Rs 18574 crore which is about 2 crores lesser than the amount seized within the past 20 days this year The total amount of cash seized in this confiscation amounts to Rs 7517 crores while the price of the gift articles seized amounts to Rs 19 crores A total of 982756 litres of liquor worth Rs 4093 crore 908 kg of drugs worth Rs 152 crore 7530 kg of gold worth Rs 3361 crore and 454707 kg of silver worth Rs 321 crore were seizedAlso read Karnataka Cong strongman Siddaramaiah files nomination from VarunaBesides the Intelligence Squad Fixed Surveillance Team and police officers have registered a total of 1550 FIRs against people involved in the trade of illegal cash liquor drugs precious metals and gifts A total of 69104 weapons have been collected since the date of the election announcement the authorities said The election officials further informed that 18 weapons have been confiscated and the licenses of 20 weapons have been cancelled4253 cases have been registered under the CrPC Act the authorities said As many as 10817 nonbailable warrants have been executed since the day the election was declared