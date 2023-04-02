Kasaragod (Karnataka): With the announcement of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state, the Karnataka police have stepped up checks at the Karnataka-Kerala border check posts. After the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 29, monitoring and inspection have been intensified. Police officials across the state have issued notices regarding the rules and regulations that shall be applicable to everyone in the state.

The officials have warned that while travelling to Karnataka with large amounts of money for whatever purposes, everyone is advised to carry adequate documents. Those who hold Rs 50,000 or more in cash with them should clarify the purpose of the money and provide evidence of the same to the election officials. If not, the amount will be forfeited as unaccounted for, the officials said.

The Karnataka government has also opened a check post for this purpose at the Talapady toll gate in the city. The vehicles passing through this checkpost are released only after a proper and thorough inspection. Karnataka Police is also collecting vehicle numbers, just in case of some possible discrepancies later. In case of doubt, the test is done in two stages.

Money seized due to a lack of documents will be returned only after the election process is over, the police added. They also highlighted that many people cross the Karnataka border from Kerala for business, medical treatment, education and admission purposes, and while doing so, the public should not carry extra cash without proof.

In the Sullia taluk limits, checking has been intensified at Kallugundi District Border Check Post, Sambaje Forest Check Post, Jalsur Police Check Post and Narkot State Border Check Post. Meanwhile, additional checkposts have been set up on Devipura Road, Bundwal, Sharadka, Anakallu, Kanyana, Salethuru and Medu.

Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, while the counting of votes will be held on May 13.