Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Chennai police on Monday arrested an assistant professor at Chennai's Kalakshetra's Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts based on complaints of sexual harassment against him. Hari Padman, the dance professor was booked by the Adyar police on March 31 after a former student filed a complaint against him.

"Chennai Police arrested Kalakshestra Professor Hari Padman following the complaint of sexual harassment from a former student. He was booked by Chennai Police on Friday," said police officials. According to Chennai police officials, Padaman was booked under various sections of the IPC sections including sexual harassment and relevant sections of the Women Harassment Act.

The case has been registered under sections 354 (A), 509, 4 of the Woman Harassment Act, the police said. The action came days after students of Kalakshetra Foundation's institute accused him sexual harassment. Following the action, the Kalakshetra students' union which had been protesting over the delay in action against the professor and others, stopped their protest.

Kalakshetra students on Friday evening released a video saying that they have withdrawn their protest and also thanked the Tamil Nadu Women's Commission chairperson, media, law and order and other official bodies. Students Union of the institute had written to the Union Culture Ministry demanding action against the Director and the Head of the Dance department of the institution.

Earlier on March 31, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in the State Assembly that legal action will be taken against those found guilty if the allegations are confirmed. The chief minister was responding to a special attention-grabbing resolution in the Legislative Assembly regarding the sexual harassment allegation at the Kalasetra Foundation. The resolution was put forth by opposition MLAs - Balaji of VCK, Velmurugan of VUK, Selva Perundagai of Congress and others.

"Government conducting a proper investigation into this matter and if the charges are confirmed, legal action will be taken against whoever is at fault. It will be taken compulsorily," Stalin told the Assembly. "All measures are taken to ensure the safety of women protesters. Tamil Nadu police did not receive any official written complaint from the Kalakshetra student union," said Stalin. Earlier on March 30, the Kalakshetra Educational Institute was shut after a protest by students over the lack of action against the professor. (ANI)