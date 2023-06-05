JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA URGES AIRLINES OPERATORS TO MONITOR RISE IN AIR FARES IN CERTAIN ROUTES

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday held an hour-long meeting with the Airlines Advisory Group and expressed concern regarding recent reports of abnormal surge pricing on specific air routes. Chairing the meeting, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his concern over the recent reports of high fare prices on 'certain routes' and asked airlines to self-monitor fares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing recently, including after the Go First crisis. The crisis-hit airline has cancelled all its flights till July.

It is noteworthy here that the Civil Aviation Ministry has been receiving a number of complaints regarding extremely high prices to and from violence-hit Manipur and Odisha after the tragic incident on Friday, which claimed the lives of 275 and injured more than 1,000 people. The Minister also emphasised the need for keeping a price check during any calamity. On Saturday also, the Civil Aviation Ministry asked airlines to keep a tab on fares for flights to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in Odisha.

And now, the air prices will be monitored by the regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "During any calamity, airlines need to keep a tight check on the pricing of air tickets in view of the humanitarian situation and monitor and control any surge in ticket prices to/from that region", the minister said. In the case of the unfortunate Odisha tragedy, airlines have been advised to provide free carriage (cargo) services to the families of the deceased", he added.