JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA INVITES INDUSTRY PLAYERS FROM EU TO INDIAS AVIATION MARKET

New Delhi Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday invited industry players from European Union EU to become a part of the fastestgrowing aviation market in the world He was speaking virtually at a twoday EUIndia Aviation Summit that began in New Delhi on Thursday During his virtual address Scindia said “India and the European Union EU have shared strong historical relations which continue to grow today on the back of robust physical digital and peopletopeople connectivity aided by the aviation industryPraising the leadership of PM Modi Scindia said Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government has taken several steps to promote aircraft manufacturing in the country We have reformed the regulatory environment to make it as conducive as possible for MRO Maintenance Repair and Overhaul workreduced GST rates on MRO services from 18 to 5 and allowed 100 Foreign Direct Investment into the sectornew MRO guidelines have also been rolled out for rationalisation of the charges leviable on MRO Service Providers for Ease of Doing Business the minister said Also read India s aviation industry becomes thirdlargest domestic aviation market in world ScindiaHe also urged the EU members to become a part of the fastestgrowing aviation market and said I would urge industry players from the EU to tap these opportunities and become a part of the fastestgrowing aviation market in the world The Union Minister invited EU players to partner with India in developing adaptive technologies and support the objective of tackling emissions from the aviation Industry “We are encouraging airports to use 100 green energy by 2024 and achieve net zero by 2030 In all 25 AAI airports are already using 100 green energy Our target is to make another 121 airports carbon neutral by 2025 Scindia added Speaking at the summit via virtual mode Adina Vălean European Union Commissioner for Transport said From commercial opportunities to aviation safety and security sustainability air traffic management or consumer protection our shared experiences as well as our shared objectives make us natural partnersShe further said “We already have a successful history of partnership and cooperation in many areas I truly hope aviation will become one of our most successful partnerships During the summit a declaration of intent was signed by the Airport Authority of India with Eurocontrol and a letter of intent Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the DGCA with the European Union Aviation Safety for closer cooperation The summit focuses on EUIndia air transport relations and the mutually shared challenges and opportunities of the two regions such as the postCovid recovery of air traffic increasing sustainability maintaining safety and the development of unmanned aircraft systems