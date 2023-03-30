Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Following the detection of a recruitment scam in the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, has handed over the case for a CBI probe. Now, the Jodhpur CBI after filing the FIRs against three doctors and five candidates, has started the investigation. Preliminary investigation suggested that altogether nine persons were involved in the scam, including the three doctors. The name of the fourth person was not known.

Three doctors from the BSF Dr SK Jha (Kolkata), Dr Bani Saikia posted at Jalandhar in Punjab and Dr Mrinal Hazarika deputed at BSF Jodhpur unit have been named as the accused in the FIR. Similarly, an FIR was also registered against an unknown person while cases were registered against the five candidates also.

It was alleged that within a span of three to four days, the doctors holding the medical test of these five candidates declared them physically fit. At the time of the medical test, these candidates were overweight. Post-medical examination, doctors entered or filled in reduced body weight ranging from five to ten kilograms in the medical fitness certificates of these candidates.

The CBI, Jodhpur, registered the case against the erring doctors and candidates on March 28. Now, the CBI entrusted the investigation to Inspector Madan Beniwal. The scam was unearthed when the BSF, Jodhpur, conducted an internal inquiry. It is learnt from the sources that at least 561 candidates, who took the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) exam, appeared for the medical test between March 2, 2022, and March 16, 2022. These candidates underwent a medical examination at Jodhpur's BSF Frontier headquarters.

The medical examination of these five candidates was held on March 4 and March 5. They were found overweight. But, after three days, doctors declared them physically fit. The body weight of candidate Vikram Singh was 71.84 kg, which was reduced to 67 kg after three days, Gagan Sharma's weight was reduced to 69 kg from 80.34 kg, Karan Singh's weight came down from 72 kg to 66 kg in just three days, Gurjit Singh's actual weight was 70 kg, but it was shown in the certificate as 66 kg and Mukul Vyas medical certificate was showing 81 kg weight while his actual weight was 91 kg.