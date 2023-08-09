JNU COLLECTING NOMINAL FEES FOR UG AND PG COURSES GOVT TELLS RAJYA SABHA

New Delhi: JNU is collecting Rs 375.50 for the annual admission fees for UG courses and Rs 399.50 for PG programmes and PhD/ M Tech/ MPH programmes while the per semester hostels fees (interalia comprises establishment charges and room rents)is Rs 1,100 and Rs 60 and Rs 120 (for single and double bedrooms) respectively, the Ministry of Education said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

This information was provided in a written response by Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education while replying to a question from Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MP Anil Desai enquiring about the fees and hostel and mess charges applicable to JNU and other Central Universities during last five years.

Besides, JNU has a higher fee structure for admission and hostels for foreign students as well as students pursuing professional courses like MBA and Engineering. All registered students are eligible to avail the hostel facilities as per the university rules." On whether it is a fact that the government is providing a number of concessions/financial benefits to students of JNU and other Central Universities, the MoS in his reply said, "The g provides concessional teaching and hostel facilities to the students studying in the central universities. Moreover, Central Universities being autonomous bodies established under the Act of Parliament can take administrative, academic and financial decisions pertaining to their universities for the betterment of available facilities with the approval of the competent statutory bodies as prescribed by the provisions of the Acts concerning them, including concessions/financial benefits to students."

"As per information received from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the students are provided concessional hostel facility and awarded Merit-cum-Means scholarships. In addition, the PWD (persons with disability) students are also provided escort and writer allowances", the MoS noted in his reply.

