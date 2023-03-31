Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Members of the proscribed outfit CPI (Maoist) raided a company on Thursday and looted a huge amount of explosives. Ultras looted the explosives belonging to DK Ghosh Company located in the forest close to Parambaljodi village under the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand.

Maoists raided the company's warehouse located in the forest where explosives had been stockpiled. On Thursday midnight, the rebels stormed the warehouse of the company and took away a large number of detonators and explosives. These explosives had been stockpiled at the company's warehouse for mining purposes.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. On the occasion of Ram Navami, policemen have deputed to control the crowd during the religious procession. Policemen were busy with the security arrangements of the procession.

Taking advantage of the situation, a group of rebels stormed the Parambaljodi village area situated under the Badajamda police outpost area. The ultras then looted the detonators and explosives kept in the warehouse of the company.

The D K Ghosh company is a supplier of explosives and detonators for mining purposes as well as blasting in the hills of the region. A private security guard who was deputed to the spot was helpless to protect the explosives.

After receiving the information that the Naxalites had looted detonators and explosives kept in the warehouse of the company, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar, gave instructions to police to take stock of the situation. "We have learned about the incident. Police have left the spot to investigate the incident. We did not know the number of looted explosives. It will be known after investigation," the SP added.