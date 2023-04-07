Ranchi: Shamim Javed Ansari hailing from Jharkhand was taken on transit remand by the Maharashtra police. The accused Shamim was arrested by the police for making objectionable videos of VVIPs and political leaders. The accused had made offensive videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others.

The accused belongs to Jhakhand's Itaki area close to the state capital Ranchi. The police after registering the case under Sections 67, 68 and 295 of the IT Act, started probing the case. Taking serious note of the objectionable videos, a BJP MP from Maharashtra filed a case against the accused at Nigdi police station in Pune.

During the investigation, the Maharashtra police stumbled upon objectionable material served to viewers on YouTube channel. The purpose was to defame VVIPs and political personalities. In the video, the accused was imposing the face of political leaders using the PhotoShop technique. But, the body of some other people was used in the video.

The police after scanning those videos, which were uploaded on a YouTube channel, found them highly objectionable. The IT Cell of Maharashtra police was given the responsibility to probe the case. After the investigation by the police, it was noticed that the accused was running a YouTube channel whose name was SF Fun Club.

The police said that the YouTube channel was being controlled from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. After procuring all the information related to the accused, a four-member team from the Maharashtra police visited Ranchi to arrest Shamim Javed. The accused Shamim was produced before a court in Ranchi for taking him on transit remand by the Maharashtra police. The Maharashtra police took the accused, along with them, to Pune on Friday.