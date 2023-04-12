Bokaro (Jharkhand): In a bizarre incident the principal of a missionary school in the Gomia block of the district in Jharkhand has dragged himself into a controversy after he suspended an entire class of 10th grade students for two days for chanting "Jai Shree Ram" in school.

The incident came to light after it was reported outside of the school's boundaries, sparking discussion and outrage. Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, Vinay Kumar, wrote a letter to the District Education Officer of Bokaro, demanding an investigation into the matter and action against the school management.

According to sources, a student chanted "Jai Shree Ram" during a class on April 5th, which resulted in all the students being thrown out of the class and the suspension of the class on April 6th. However, none of the parents of the students have filed a complaint regarding the matter. The school management has remained silent on the issue, but they denied the allegations of suspending the class.

Bokaro District Education Officer Jagannath Lohra confirmed that he received the letter through WhatsApp and assured that the matter will be investigated. He also stated that no complaints have been filed by the family members of any students regarding the issue.

The incident has sparked controversy among the public, with many questioning the principal's actions and the school's management. The suspension of an entire class for chanting a religious slogan is seen as an extreme punishment, and many are calling for the school management to be held accountable for their actions.