JETHIPURA IN GUJARAT A MODEL VILLAGE THAT BAGGED SEVERAL AWARDS FROM CENTRAL AND STATE GOVTS

Sabarkantha (Gujarat): Jethipura village, 17 km from Idar taluka in Gujarat's Sabarkantha and 28 km from Himmatnagar, has bagged 10 awards from the state as well as Central government for its cleanliness, top-class amenities, drainage system, greenery and hi-tech library and schools and many more. The model village has a population of 1,300. The election for the post of sarpanch (village head) has not taken place in this ideal village for the past 15 years. The sarpanch is elected based on mutual consent.

Jethipura village has bagged awards in the field of electrification, cleanliness, best governance at the grassroots level, greenery and many more. Besides, the village has won two national-level awards Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Award and Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Empowerment Award. The village also clinched the award for featuring in the famous television comedy serial 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma'.

Sarpanch of the village Bhatt Ahsan Ali said, "Election for the post of sarpanch has not taken place in the village for the past 15 years. We hand over the charge to whoever is ready to accept the responsibility of sarpanch. Our village is equipped with CCTV cameras, vending machines for providing clean and potable water, sewerage lines, a modern library as well as a hospital, street lighting arrangements and piped water supply."

"The people of this village are very conscious of cleanliness. The village is free from filth and garbage. Our village school bagged an A grade rating. Besides two national awards one is Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat award and the other Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha award. Besides, the village bagged the award for featuring in the popular TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for its cleanliness," he said.