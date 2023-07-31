JET SET AND GO DGCA RENEWS AIR OPERATOR CERTIFICATE OF JET AIRWAYS

New Delhi: In a major development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) renewed the air operator certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways on July 28 this year, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said on Monday.

“JKC expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the aviation regulator, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, and all other stakeholders, in showcasing their faith in JKC and in the revival of Jet Airways,” the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said. “The Jalan and Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks,” a statement issued by Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said.

With the NCLT-approved resolution plan, Jet Airways is currently being revived under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with ownership transferred to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium in January. In a first in Indian aviation history, an airline is being revived under its name after being grounded for an extended period. It is pertinent to note here that the Cash-strapped airline stopped flying on April 17, 2019.

The Air Operator Certificate (AOC) was re-issued on May 20, 2022. However, since the airline did not start operations, AOC expired on May 19, 2023. "Jet Airways said in its new avatar, it will be the country's most people-focused and customer-friendly airline. It will be a 'smart' full-service carrier with a two-class cabin configuration, including a business class cabin designed to global standards and an evolved new-generation economy class that offers customers what they most value", Jet Airways said in a statement.