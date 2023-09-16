Faridabad: As the battle against rising air pollution continues, a local resident, Jaswant Pawar, has emerged as a beacon of hope in Faridabad. Also known as 'Tree-man,' Jaswant has planted over two lakh saplings till now, contributing to the green revolution that echoes his profound philosophy, that a tree should be planted in the name of love, an enduring gift to cherish.

Jaswant Pawar, also known as tree man, has planted over 2 lakh saplings.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jaswant Pawar emphasised the importance of nurturing these saplings beyond just planting. He also informed that he has planted and constantly looked after them not only in Faridabad, but also in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. According to Jaswant, peepal trees hold a special place in his heart among all the variety of trees that he is fond of including banyan, kadam and neem.

The 'tree man' mentioned the challenges that he faced during his previous plantings, which did not reach fruition due to inadequate maintenance and water supply. Later, Jaswant took a strategic shift in which his organisation, the Sanse Foundation, now focuses on planting saplings on government and enclosed lands, ensuring their growth and sustenance. Industrial Model Township Faridabad (IMT) has notably witnessed the success of this approach, demonstrating the impact of dedicated care.

Jaswant got inspiration from his great-grandfather, who instilled the importance of environmental conservation through his legacy of planting saplings and subsequently nurturing them. However, Jaswant became more determined about the issue after an encounter with pollution's adverse effects, prompting him to prioritise environmental action over other things. During the lockdown, he noticed the depleting tree count in the Aravalli mountains, which led him to embark on a massive plantation drive on the mountain slopes.

Also read: Punjab govt subsidising plantations to boost forest cover; to monitor through satellite pics

Despite facing challenges of funds, Jaswant and his team used their pocket money and took financial support from friends and different organisations to continue their noble cause. The allure of planting saplings in the name of love, family and friends continues to resonate, serving as a powerful motivator for both the youth and those seeking to make a lasting, positive impact on the environment.

As Jaswant's mission gains momentum, he has now initiated a new visionary project, a dedicated Ayurvedic forest in Faridabad. This initiative aims to cultivate medicinal plants, offering a healing sanctuary and contributing to the well-being of the community. With these endeavours, Jaswant Pawar showcases the transformative power of one person's dedication to nurturing nature and fostering a sustainable future for all.

Also read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lauds 'Great People's Forest' initiative to plant one billion trees; says Assam on the way to planting one crore saplings on a single day