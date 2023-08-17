Hyderabad: Rajnikanth's Jailor became a massive hit and raking in the moolah at the box office. Apart from that the song Nuvvu Kavalaiaya.. Nuvvu Kavaliaya from this film has been shaking the internet ever since its release. Irrespective of age, everyone is dancing to the song. Even celebrities have made reels on this. Recently, the Japanese ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, danced to the song.

The song has already created a trend on YouTube with 100 million views, Tamannaah's hook step was loved by the audience. Now Hiroshi Suzuki grooved to the same step. He danced to this song with popular YouTuber Mayo San. This video went viral when he shared it on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He said that his love for Rajinikanth will continue. It was viewed by more than eight lakh people within 24 hours of its posting.

Netizens are stating that "You have a lot of love for Rajini" and "Very well done". And during the release of 'Jailor', Hiroshi Suzuki made a special video. He said that he wants the film to be a success by turning the spectacles in Rajini's style. The Japanese audience also likes Rajinikanth a lot.

On the other hand, the movie Jailer is creating a sensation at the box office. It is creating records as the biggest hit movie in Rajinikanth's career. The film team has announced that it has collected Rs 450 crore (gross) so far. It is expected that it may cross Rs 500 crore soon.

Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil and Yogi Babu played key roles in the movie directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Anirudh Ravichander's music is a special attraction of the movie.