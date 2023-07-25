JAMMU AND KASHMIR SAW 240 CASES OF INFILTRATION IN 5 YEARS GOVT SAYS IN LOK SABHA

New Delhi: As many as 240 cases of infiltration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessed in the past five years, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Among these, 141 cases were reported in 2019, 51 in 2020, 34 in 2021, 14 in 2022, and no cases in 2023. This information came in as a written response from Nityanand Rai, Minister of State in Home Affairs, who was replying to a question from BJP MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt while he asked about details of infiltration in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the steps taken by the government to check infiltration.

The MoS in his reply said, "The Government of India has adopted a well-coordinated and multi-pronged strategy to tackle the cross-border infiltration. This includes tactical deployment of forces at International Border (IB)/Line of Control (LoC), use of technology like Surveillance Cameras, Night Vision Cameras, Heat Sensing Gadgets, etc., multi-tiered deployment along IB/LoC, border fencing, deployment of intelligence personnel to collect advance and target-oriented inputs on infiltration, ambushes and foot-patrolling by Army/Border Security Force (BSF), establishment of Border Police Posts for generating local intelligence and taking proactive action against infiltrators."

In the past few days, Indian Army has successfully foiled an infiltration bid by neutralising five heavily armed foreign militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in the North Kashmir district along with similar incidents reported in Kupwara, Rajouri, Poonch, and others.