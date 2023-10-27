New Delhi: Prominent Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Friday expressed concern over the expected participation of Narendra Modi in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that as the country's Prime Minister, he should abstain from attending such events.

This comes days after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra invited Modi for the consecration ceremony, which is expected to take place on January 22. Modi had said in a post on X that he felt blessed and it would be his good fortune that he would be a witness to this historic occasion in his lifetime.

In a statement, Jamiat chief Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed concern over Modi's participation in the forthcoming ceremony at the Ram Temple. He emphasised that given the circumstances, the prime minister of the country should abstain from participating in ceremonies of any religious structure.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that all religious rituals remain free from political interference and are conducted and attended by religious people only. The Jamiat chief (Mahmood Madani faction) also reiterated the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's long-standing position that the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute was "generally flawed".