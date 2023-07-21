Hyderabad: James Cameron, the director of Avatar, has expressed concern that the rapidly expanding Artificial Intelligence will bring dangers. He said that he made 'The Terminator' science fiction as the backdrop in 1984 about the developments of Artificial Intelligence. He stated that the film is a warning. In an interview with a media company, James revealed his views about Artificial Intelligence. He said he believes that the 'weaponisation' of Artificial Intelligence will lead to catastrophic consequences.

Recently, some businessmen have expressed concern that Artificial Intelligence will affect the survival of the human race. James responded, "I agree with their concern. I warned you in 1984, but you didn't pay attention. The story of 'The Terminator' revolves around Skynet, a cybernetic assassin created by a supercomputer." James Cameron believes that weaponisation of Artificial Intelligence will make it more dangerous. Do you think that the Artificial Intelligence competition will reach the same level as the current competition in nuclear weapons? If we don't develop them quickly, someone else will. So, the competition will increase," he explained.

Also read: Very similar tragedy: Titanic director James Cameron reacts to Titan submersible tragedy

Speaking about the use of Artificial Intelligence on the battlefield, James Cameron said that computers work so fast that humans cannot interfere with them. Then there will be no chance of peace talks and a ceasefire. To control such AIs, the focus should be on 'de-escalation'. However, doubts were expressed about whether an Artificial Intelligence system would adhere to such principles.

James Cameron has expressed similar concerns in the past. While there are wide-ranging benefits with AI, it can also lead to disastrous consequences, he warned. He also admitted that the world might end. A few days ago, many tech experts wrote an open letter requesting that the development of advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) systems should be stopped. It was signed by more than 1,000 experts, including Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. The letter was released in the name of 'Pause Giant AI Experiments'.