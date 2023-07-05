New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on a four-day official visit to Tanzania from Wednesday to hold high-level discussions and co-chair the 10th Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Stergomena Lawrence Tax.

The visit assumes significance amid talks of increasing economic ties between both countries and PM Narendra Modi's push for the inclusion of African countries in the G-20.

During his visit, Jaishankar is going to meet with key leaders of the East African nation and participate in a reception aboard the Indian Naval Ship Trishul. Besides, he will also address the Indian diaspora and inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda. "EAM will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from 07-08 July 2023, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country's top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers," an official release said.

The EAM will first visit Zanzibar where he will oversee a water supply project funded by the India line of credit. Jaishankar will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from 7 to 8 July. He will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country’s top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers.

During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting. It s worth mentioning that India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. EAM’s visit to Tanzania is expected to further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries.

According to sources, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will also open its overseas campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar in October 2023 with a batch of 50 undergraduate students and 20 master's students. According to sources, such as step is aimed at strengthening the educational ties between the two nations. The new IIT campus will be set up in Zanzibar under the name IIT Madras at Zanzibar.