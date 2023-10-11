New Delhi: Days after Canada, which is embroiled in a diplomatic row with India over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, expressed its desire to de-escalate tension with India, Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly held a secret meeting with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in Washington.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's blatant allegation about India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has triggered a backlash and ensured Canada's isolation even among its allies.

Both the countries are, however, tightlipped over the meeting in the USA. Days before, Trudeau dialled UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan on Sunday and provided "an update on the situation between Canada and India, underscoring the importance of respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Trudeau's call, however, failed to cut any ice as readout issued by King Abdullah II's office did not mention the Canada-India diplomatic row following Trudeau's allegations that his government was investigating "credible allegations" of India's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It is understood that Canadian authorities' move to make peace with India was necessitated after it was left in the lurch by allies and the international community. The Canadian foreign minister had said earlier this month that her country was trying to resolve the issue privately.

"We are in contact with the government of India. We take Canadian diplomats' safety very seriously, and we will continue to engage privately because we think diplomatic conversations are best when they remain private," the Canadian minister said, following New Delhi's direction to reduce the diplomatic staff in India.

A beleaguered Trudeau also maintained that his country wants to de-escalate the situation and confirmed that his country seeks to "engage responsibly and constructively with New Delhi". Under pressure from India, Canada has relocated approximately 30 diplomatic staff members from India to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.

The relations between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia. Nijjar, who was shot dead by two masked gunmen on June 18.