Sirasi In a major jolt to the ruling BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10 former chief minister Jagadish Shettar who was denied ticket to contest from Hubli Dharawad Central tendered his resignation as MLA on Sunday Congress was quick to extend its invitation to Shettar who said he would contest the upcoming elections but had not approached any party Shettar s decision came after the BJP s central leadership made it clear that he would not be accommodated this time Shettar submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district After tendering his resignation Shettar said I will definitely contest this election I am resigning from the seat of MLA for not being given a ticket I will resign from the leadership position of the party as well My decision is not against anyone but is a result of the selfishness of some people I have not contacted any other party I will go to Hubli and decide my next move In an apparent bid to make a last attempt to persuade Shettar Speaker Kageri reportedly held a secret meeting with him when he came to resign Taking advantage of the situation the Opposition Congress invited Shettar to join the party Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad said his party would welcome Shettar in case he wishes to join it Describing Shettar as an honest CM Hariprasad said there was no allegation against him during his tenure Jagdish Shettar is our relative and my son will call him to join the party If he joins the Congress the ticket for Hubli Central Constituency will be fixed for him Congress MLA Shamanur Shivshankarappa said Also Read Shettar was promised a higher post Basavaraja Bommai Karnataka people won t forgive him YediyurappaOn Saturday senior party leaders including BJP s election incharge for Karnataka Dharmendra Pradhan Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made several attempts to pacify Shetter and persuade him to change his mind But all went in vain Shettar former state BJP president and a sixtime MLA had on yesterday said that he would resign as an MLA and also part ways with the saffron party after a threedecade long association The 67yearold reiterated that he was firm on contesting the elections