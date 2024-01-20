Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir police claimed on Saturday that they filed a chargesheet against two accused individuals in the Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Srinagar on Friday. The chargesheet pertains to Case FIR No. 94/2023, registered under Section 7/25A of the Act, and Sections 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), at the Police Station Batamaloo.

According to the police statement, the accused individuals named in the chargesheet are Arfat Yousuf Khan, son of Mohammad Yousuf Khan, a resident of Pethgam Rajpora (Accused one), and one of the co-associates of the killed local militant Yawar Shafi Bhat, son of Mohd Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama.

The case revolves around the recovery of arms and ammunition by the Police Batamaloo Srinagar from the accused individuals. During the course of the investigation, a significant link was established between the duo based on Call Detail Records (CDR) and Internet Protocol Detail Records (IPDR), leading to the culmination of the case, the statement highlights.

Interestingly, one of the accused, Yawar Shafi Bhat, was killed during an encounter with Security Forces and the Police at Shah Mohalla Yadipora Palhallan, which falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Pattan in Baramulla, on September 30, 2022. Subsequently, Case FIR No. 280/2022 was registered at Police Station Pattan regarding the encounter.