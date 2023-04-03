Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Assistant Commandant of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Tikam Singh Negi was martyred on Monday. He achieved martyrdom while taking part in the Special Mission on the China border. The ITBP officials have not shared detailed information about the demise of Tikam Singh Negi. The immediate cause of death was not known.

A resident of Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Negi was posted in the Northern Sub-Sector of eastern Ladakh. It is learnt that he laid down his life while taking part in the Special Mission on the Indo-China border. The mortal remains of the martyred soldier will be brought to Dehradun on Tuesday. As per the information available so far, the family of Tikam Singh Negi stays in the Razawala (Sahaspur) area of the Dehradun district.

ITBP officials informed the family members about the martyrdom of Tikam Singh Negi, over the phone. Vikasnagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinod Kumar said, "His father RS ​​Negi has been informed about the incident. Martyr Tikam Singh Negi's father RS ​​Negi was also in Army and he retired from the Indian Armed forces."

Family members of the martyr Tikam Singh Negi have been currently living in Rajawala under Sahaspur tehsil in ​​the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand. A pall of gloom descended on Sahaspur tehsil when people learnt about the martyrdom of Tikam Singh Negi. The family members of Negi were in a state of shock. They were mourning the demise of Negi with moist eyes. The mortal remains of the martyr will be brought to his residence on April 4 at around 12 pm. His last rites will be performed with military honours.